A woman has been sentenced to community service for putting her cat in a washing machine. Photo: K. Y. Cheng
Hong Kong pet owner avoids jail, sentenced to community service for putting cat in washing machine
- Insurance agent Yuki Wong, 29, received 80 hours of community service on a count of animal cruelty on Monday
- Wong had posted a video on Instagram last year showing her cat locked in a spinning washing machine
Topic | Crime
