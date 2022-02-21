A woman has been sentenced to community service for putting her cat in a washing machine. Photo: K. Y. Cheng
Hong Kong pet owner avoids jail, sentenced to community service for putting cat in washing machine

  • Insurance agent Yuki Wong, 29, received 80 hours of community service on a count of animal cruelty on Monday
  • Wong had posted a video on Instagram last year showing her cat locked in a spinning washing machine

Brian Wong

Updated: 3:17pm, 21 Feb, 2022

