Hong Kong Police arrest a suspect after clearing the area in Sham Shui Po on August 25, 2019. Photo: Edmond So
Anti-government protesters told to expect jail terms of up to 9 months for joining illegal rally

  • The four men are facing charges arising from a confrontation between protesters and officers outside Sham Shui Po police station on the night of August 25, 2019
  • Five other defendants were acquitted on the grounds they could have been innocent passers-by

Brian Wong

Updated: 10:09pm, 21 Feb, 2022

