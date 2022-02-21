Hong Kong Police arrest a suspect after clearing the area in Sham Shui Po on August 25, 2019. Photo: Edmond So
Anti-government protesters told to expect jail terms of up to 9 months for joining illegal rally
- The four men are facing charges arising from a confrontation between protesters and officers outside Sham Shui Po police station on the night of August 25, 2019
- Five other defendants were acquitted on the grounds they could have been innocent passers-by
