Sources say Hong Kong police officers will be required ‘to take daily or weekly coronavirus tests’. Photo: Jelly Tse
Sources say Hong Kong police officers will be required ‘to take daily or weekly coronavirus tests’. Photo: Jelly Tse
Hong Kong /  Law and Crime

Omicron: Hong Kong police ‘to take daily or weekly coronavirus tests’ after 300 staff members test positive

  • Each police station will be given thousands of rapid antigen test kits amid the city’s worsening fifth wave of infections
  • Kowloon West regional headquarters’ crime unit was among the hardest hit operational bases, with three confirmed cases reported on Monday

Topic |   Coronavirus Hong Kong
Clifford Lo
Clifford Lo

Updated: 7:08pm, 22 Feb, 2022

Why you can trust SCMP
Sources say Hong Kong police officers will be required ‘to take daily or weekly coronavirus tests’. Photo: Jelly Tse
Sources say Hong Kong police officers will be required ‘to take daily or weekly coronavirus tests’. Photo: Jelly Tse
READ FULL ARTICLE