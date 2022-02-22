A senior inspector accused of stealing food items from colleagues was charged last December and released on HK$500 bail. Photo: Nora Tam
A senior inspector accused of stealing food items from colleagues was charged last December and released on HK$500 bail. Photo: Nora Tam
Hong Kong /  Law and Crime

Hong Kong police inspector denies stealing two cans of abalone from colleagues, pleads not guilty to theft charge

  • Winson Wong, 30, allegedly stole the canned food items at the police headquarters in Wan Chai in 2020
  • The senior inspector was charged last December and released on HK$500 bail

Topic |   Hong Kong courts
Brian Wong

Updated: 8:43pm, 22 Feb, 2022

Why you can trust SCMP
A senior inspector accused of stealing food items from colleagues was charged last December and released on HK$500 bail. Photo: Nora Tam
A senior inspector accused of stealing food items from colleagues was charged last December and released on HK$500 bail. Photo: Nora Tam
READ FULL ARTICLE