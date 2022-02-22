Hong Kong customs displays the suspected counterfeit medical-grade masks. Photo: Handout
Coronavirus: Hong Kong customs seizes 15,000 fake N95 masks, arrests woman after raid on stall

  • Bogus 3M-brand N95 respirators, with an estimated value of about HK$30,000 (US$3,800), were confiscated from a temporary stall at a shopping centre in Ho Man Tin
  • Officials mounted enforcement action after receiving reports of suspected counterfeit masks being offered for sale; woman, 41, arrested and later released on bail

Christy Leung
Updated: 11:14pm, 22 Feb, 2022

Hong Kong customs displays the suspected counterfeit medical-grade masks. Photo: Handout
