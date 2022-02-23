Police are looking for four men who smashed up a Mercedes with axes in Sheung Shui. Photo: Warton Li
Hong Kong police hunting 4 men who used axes to smash up parked Mercedes at house in Sheung Shui
- Police are investigating whether the property damage was related to a dispute the victim had been involved in late last year
- Separately, a manhunt is under way for at least three assailants who attacked a 61-year-old man with knives at a restaurant in Tai Po on Friday
Topic | Crime
Police are looking for four men who smashed up a Mercedes with axes in Sheung Shui. Photo: Warton Li