Police are looking for four men who smashed up a Mercedes with axes in Sheung Shui. Photo: Warton Li
Crime
Hong Kong /  Law and Crime

Hong Kong police hunting 4 men who used axes to smash up parked Mercedes at house in Sheung Shui

  • Police are investigating whether the property damage was related to a dispute the victim had been involved in late last year
  • Separately, a manhunt is under way for at least three assailants who attacked a 61-year-old man with knives at a restaurant in Tai Po on Friday

Clifford Lo
Updated: 2:27pm, 23 Feb, 2022

