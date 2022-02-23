Dr Stephen Chow Heung-wing, founder of DR Group. Photo: Edward Wong
Court denies Hong Kong doctor’s attempt to appeal manslaughter conviction before top judges

  • Dr Stephen Chow jailed in December 2017 for role in experimental cancer therapy that resulted in woman’s death in 2012
  • Court of Appeal vice-president says ‘overwhelming’ evidence points to Chow’s failure to maintain a safe system during different stages of therapy

Brian Wong

Updated: 3:45pm, 23 Feb, 2022

