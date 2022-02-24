The fire broke out in a 33rd-floor flat in Chui Kwai House at Kwai Chung Estate (pictured). Photo: Sam Tsang
Mother, daughter escape unscathed after heater sparks blaze in their Hong Kong flat
- The pair were among some 200 people who fled the building in Kwai Chung after the fire broke out on the 33rd floor at around 4.41am
- Eleven fire engines and one ambulance were deployed to the scene, and the blaze was extinguished by 5.17am
