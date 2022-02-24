Former opposition lawmaker Ted Hui. Photo: Dickson Lee
Former opposition lawmaker Ted Hui. Photo: Dickson Lee
Hong Kong /  Law and Crime

Hong Kong government calls on court to punish fugitive ex-lawmaker Ted Hui for jumping bail in 4 criminal cases

  • Government-assigned lawyer says judge could declare Hui, who now lives in Australia, guilty in absentia as he had chosen to abandon his right to defend himself
  • Hui, 39, first fled to Denmark in November 2020 while out on bail awaiting trial on nine charges, and then later settled in Australia

Topic |   Hong Kong courts
Brian Wong

Updated: 3:14pm, 24 Feb, 2022

Why you can trust SCMP
Former opposition lawmaker Ted Hui. Photo: Dickson Lee
Former opposition lawmaker Ted Hui. Photo: Dickson Lee
READ FULL ARTICLE