The official receiver will represent the Hong Kong Alliance in Support of Patriotic Democratic Movements of China in an upcoming subversion case. Photo: AFP
Government body to represent Hong Kong’s Tiananmen vigil group in coming national security trial
- Official receiver appoints barrister Priscilia Lam to represent Hong Kong Alliance in Support of Patriotic Democratic Movements of China in pretrial hearing
- Defendants unable to appear at court after all of city’s prisons and correctional institutions placed under lockdown to conduct Covid-19 tests
Topic | June 4 vigil in Hong Kong
