One of the co-owners of a Taiwanese drinks shop in Mong Kok who was arrested on Thursday. Photo: Handout
Hong Kong national security police arrest co-owners of Taiwanese drinks shop in Mong Kok over anti-vaccination social media posts
- Two women, aged 21 and 24, are accused of encouraging people to flout anti-pandemic measures
- Officers raided the shop at about 5pm on Thursday, and seized allegedly seditious posters from the outlet
Topic | Crime in Hong Kong
One of the co-owners of a Taiwanese drinks shop in Mong Kok who was arrested on Thursday. Photo: Handout