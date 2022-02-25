Hong Kong police take 22 people into custody after a raid on an illegal gambling den in Tsuen Wan. Photo: Handout
Hong Kong police arrest 22 in raid on gambling den, issue HK$110,000 in social-distancing fines
- The six men and 16 women were found in a unit of an industrial building in Tsuen Wan that was being used as a mahjong parlour
- They were fined HK$5,000 each for violating social-distancing rules forbidding gatherings of more than two people
