A Hong Kong court is set to re-examine the case of a man who was jailed for possessing plastic zip ties at a protest on November 2, 2019. Photo: Edmond So
Hong Kong /  Law and Crime

Hong Kong protests: top court to scrutinise precedent deeming zip ties ‘instruments fit for unlawful purpose’

  • The Court of Final Appeal has agreed to look at the case after a protester who was jailed for carrying the everyday items asked for one last chance to clear his name
  • The case revolves around the interpretation of a list of unlawful items in a part of the Summary Offences Ordinance first drafted in 1845

Topic |   Hong Kong courts
Brian Wong

Updated: 4:27pm, 25 Feb, 2022

