A Hong Kong court is set to re-examine the case of a man who was jailed for possessing plastic zip ties at a protest on November 2, 2019. Photo: Edmond So
Hong Kong protests: top court to scrutinise precedent deeming zip ties ‘instruments fit for unlawful purpose’
- The Court of Final Appeal has agreed to look at the case after a protester who was jailed for carrying the everyday items asked for one last chance to clear his name
- The case revolves around the interpretation of a list of unlawful items in a part of the Summary Offences Ordinance first drafted in 1845
Topic | Hong Kong courts
A Hong Kong court is set to re-examine the case of a man who was jailed for possessing plastic zip ties at a protest on November 2, 2019. Photo: Edmond So