Best Pencil HK Ltd, the holding company of Stand News, was unrepresented in Friday’s hearing at West Kowloon Court. Photo: Felix Wong
Hong Kong company behind now-defunct Stand News portal can face sedition trial without representative, court rules

  • Best Pencil HK Ltd, holding company of Stand News, was unrepresented in court on Friday even though police twice tried to notify it of proceedings
  • Acting chief magistrate Peter Law agrees with prosecution’s contention police had done what they could to ask the firm to respond to allegation in court

Brian Wong

Updated: 6:49pm, 25 Feb, 2022

