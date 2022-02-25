Best Pencil HK Ltd, the holding company of Stand News, was unrepresented in Friday’s hearing at West Kowloon Court. Photo: Felix Wong
Hong Kong company behind now-defunct Stand News portal can face sedition trial without representative, court rules
- Best Pencil HK Ltd, holding company of Stand News, was unrepresented in court on Friday even though police twice tried to notify it of proceedings
- Acting chief magistrate Peter Law agrees with prosecution’s contention police had done what they could to ask the firm to respond to allegation in court
