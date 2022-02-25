The headquarters of the Hong Kong police force in Wan Chai. Photo: Warton Li
Crime
Hong Kong /  Law and Crime

Hong Kong gang used luxury duplex to run love scams that duped dozens out of HK$10 million in total, police say

  • Fraudsters allegedly paid HK$200,000 a month for top-floor flat that became base of operations for ruse that relied on dating apps
  • Police arrest nine people in series of raids, including women suspected of convincing the victims they needed money after catching Covid-19

Clifford Lo
Clifford Lo

Updated: 7:26pm, 25 Feb, 2022

