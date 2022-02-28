Eastern district crime squad police display the evidence after the arrest of nine men accused of paying a 14-year-old schoolgirl as much as HK$2,500 (US$320) each for sex services with her and requesting her to disrobe herself for photo and video shooting. Photo: Hong Kong Police
Nine men accused of paying for sex, sexual services with underaged Hong Kong girl
- The victim, a Form Three student, met the nine suspects separately through dating apps in December 2021 and January 2022
- The men, including a bank manager and a nurse, paid as much as HK$2,500 to have sex with the girl and ask her to disrobe to shoot photos and videos
