Hong Kong Bar Association’s former chief Paul Harris meets national security police to ‘assist with investigation’
- Harris went to police headquarters by appointment on Tuesday and took a cautioned statement, a police source says, adding no arrest was made
- Veteran lawyer previously wanted the government to amend national security law, concerned that some of its provisions were at odds with rights under Basic Law
Paul Harris, former chairman of the Hong Kong Bar Association. Photo: Jonathan Wong