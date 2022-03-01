Ekarat Timwatthana, 53, went on trial on Tuesday for allegedly deceiving health officials when he applied for a licence for his bulker to cross the Hong Kong border. Photo: Brian Wong
Ekarat Timwatthana, 53, went on trial on Tuesday for allegedly deceiving health officials when he applied for a licence for his bulker to cross the Hong Kong border. Photo: Brian Wong
Hong Kong /  Law and Crime

Captain of cargo ship denies providing false Covid-19 information to Hong Kong authorities when he applied to enter city, pleads not guilty in court trial

  • Ekarat Timwatthana, 53, went on trial on Tuesday for allegedly deceiving health officials when he applied for a licence for his bulker to cross the Hong Kong border
  • The court heard from Timwatthana that nobody on board the Singapore-flagged Thor Monadic had fallen ill since its departure from Indonesia

Topic |   Hong Kong courts
Brian Wong

Updated: 7:37pm, 1 Mar, 2022

Why you can trust SCMP
Ekarat Timwatthana, 53, went on trial on Tuesday for allegedly deceiving health officials when he applied for a licence for his bulker to cross the Hong Kong border. Photo: Brian Wong
Ekarat Timwatthana, 53, went on trial on Tuesday for allegedly deceiving health officials when he applied for a licence for his bulker to cross the Hong Kong border. Photo: Brian Wong
READ FULL ARTICLE