Ekarat Timwatthana, 53, went on trial on Tuesday for allegedly deceiving health officials when he applied for a licence for his bulker to cross the Hong Kong border. Photo: Brian Wong
Captain of cargo ship denies providing false Covid-19 information to Hong Kong authorities when he applied to enter city, pleads not guilty in court trial
- Ekarat Timwatthana, 53, went on trial on Tuesday for allegedly deceiving health officials when he applied for a licence for his bulker to cross the Hong Kong border
- The court heard from Timwatthana that nobody on board the Singapore-flagged Thor Monadic had fallen ill since its departure from Indonesia
