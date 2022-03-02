Paul Harris, the former chairman of the Hong Kong Bar Association, left the city on Tuesday night after a meeting with national security police. Photo: Jonathan Wong
National security law: Ex-Bar Association chairman leaves Hong Kong for UK after meeting with police

  • Paul Harris flew out for the United Kingdom by way of Turkey at around 11pm Tuesday night, hours after giving a statement under caution to national security police
  • He had been called in for a meeting at police headquarters where he was asked to explain acts that had allegedly violated the national security law

Clifford Lo
Updated: 11:11am, 2 Mar, 2022

