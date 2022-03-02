Opposition activist Tam Tak-chi was found guilty of 11 charges in the first sedition trial since the city’s return to Chinese rule in 1997. Photo: Edmond So
Hong Kong protests: judge rules insulting city’s government ‘a challenge to Beijing’s authority’ as ex-radio host Tam Tak-chi found guilty under sedition law

  • Opposition activist Tam Tak-chi was found guilty of 11 charges in first sedition trial since the city’s return to Chinese rule in 1997
  • District Court Judge Stanley Chan found rallying cry during the anti-government protests in 2019 was capable of inciting sedition

Brian Wong

Updated: 2:33pm, 2 Mar, 2022

