Leo Yau Lut-pong, who was sentenced to seven days behind bars, leaves West Kowloon Court on Wednesday. Photo: Brian Wong
Hong Kong lawyer jailed 7 days for blocking police officer outside court, magistrate points to lack of ‘objective’ evidence accused is sorry
- Leo Yau, 35, was arrested on March 1 last year after he snubbed a sergeant’s request to show his identity card and legal credentials outside a court
- The lawyer has represented opposition politicians and activists charged with conspiring to subvert state power in relation to an unofficial primary election
Topic | Hong Kong courts
