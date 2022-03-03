Two suspected arson attacks took place hours apart and left three cars and two motorcycles seriously damaged in Hong Kong. Photo: handout
Hong Kong police investigating 2 suspected arson attacks on parked vehicles in New Territories
- In one of the incidents, three cars were found burning near Fanling Golf Club on Fan Kam Road in Sheung Shui
- In the other, two motorcycles were damaged by fire near Tai Yan House at Tai Yuen Estate on Ting Kok Road
