Experts have questioned the legal ramifications should the government push ahead with imposing some kind of lockdown for its universal testing drive later this month. Photo: Nora Tam
‘It has to be reasonable’: as Hong Kong weighs coronavirus testing lockdown, experts consider legal implications
- One legal expert has questioned whether the government even has the power to impose a lockdown, while another has asked whether it would override Hongkongers’ other legal responsibilities
- City leader Carrie Lam has said the government will not impose a full-fledged lockdown, but ‘limiting the movement of individuals to a certain extent’ will be necessary for a planned universal testing drive
Topic | Coronavirus Hong Kong
