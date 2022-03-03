Experts have questioned the legal ramifications should the government push ahead with imposing some kind of lockdown for its universal testing drive later this month. Photo: Nora Tam
Experts have questioned the legal ramifications should the government push ahead with imposing some kind of lockdown for its universal testing drive later this month. Photo: Nora Tam
Hong Kong /  Law and Crime

‘It has to be reasonable’: as Hong Kong weighs coronavirus testing lockdown, experts consider legal implications

  • One legal expert has questioned whether the government even has the power to impose a lockdown, while another has asked whether it would override Hongkongers’ other legal responsibilities
  • City leader Carrie Lam has said the government will not impose a full-fledged lockdown, but ‘limiting the movement of individuals to a certain extent’ will be necessary for a planned universal testing drive

Topic |   Coronavirus Hong Kong
Chris Lau
Chris Lau

Updated: 8:00pm, 3 Mar, 2022

Why you can trust SCMP
Experts have questioned the legal ramifications should the government push ahead with imposing some kind of lockdown for its universal testing drive later this month. Photo: Nora Tam
Experts have questioned the legal ramifications should the government push ahead with imposing some kind of lockdown for its universal testing drive later this month. Photo: Nora Tam
READ FULL ARTICLE