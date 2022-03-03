Correctional authorities have reported 1,000 coronavirus cases among the prison population as of Wednesday. Photo: Dickson Lee
Coronavirus: Hong Kong prisons report 1,000 cases among inmates, third correctional facility repurposed for isolation
- More than 1,000 correctional department employees were also unable to report to work as a result of Covid-19 infections and being listed as close contacts
- Cases largely recorded among newly admitted inmates, with government source saying discovery of infections in prison cells was ‘inevitable’
