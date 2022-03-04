A Hong Kong woman was arrested for allegedly dropping her newborn daughter from a footbridge outside the Sea Crest Villa housing estate. Photo: Handout
Hong Kong woman arrested on suspicion of murdering newborn daughter by dropping her from footbridge

  • A police source says the woman was allegedly seen dropping the two-week-old baby from the footbridge just before dawn by a passer-by walking a dog
  • The source said officers were investigating whether the mother was suffering from post-partum depression

Clifford Lo
Updated: 1:05pm, 4 Mar, 2022

