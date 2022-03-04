The man was knocked over outside the Aeon department store in Quarry Bay. Photo: Facebook
Hong Kong police arrest delivery driver, 24, after van hits, kills shopper crossing road
- Pedestrian, 66, was knocked down outside the Aeon store on the westbound lane of Kornhill Road in Quarry Bay shortly after noon
- The 24-year-old was detained on suspicion of dangerous driving causing death after investigation found van travelling as fast as 70km/h in 50km/h zone, source says
