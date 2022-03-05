The Hong Kong Police Force is ready to mobilise its anti-riot squad to help in the city’s mass Covid-19 screening exercise. Photo: Dickson Lee
The Hong Kong Police Force is ready to mobilise its anti-riot squad to help in the city’s mass Covid-19 screening exercise. Photo: Dickson Lee
Hong Kong /  Law and Crime

Hong Kong’s anti-riot squad to help in Covid-19 mass screening exercise, with officers in protective gear, goggles, masks and gloves

  • Officers likely to escort infected patients to hospitals or isolation facilities, enforce lockdowns
  • Manpower-strapped police force not spared by Omicron, with hundreds of officers testing positive

Topic |   Coronavirus Hong Kong
Clifford Lo
Clifford Lo

Updated: 9:00pm, 5 Mar, 2022

Why you can trust SCMP
The Hong Kong Police Force is ready to mobilise its anti-riot squad to help in the city’s mass Covid-19 screening exercise. Photo: Dickson Lee
The Hong Kong Police Force is ready to mobilise its anti-riot squad to help in the city’s mass Covid-19 screening exercise. Photo: Dickson Lee
READ FULL ARTICLE