An elderly man was arrested on suspicion of strangling his daughter to death in his Mong Kok flat before daybreak on Monday. Photo: Google
Police arrest elderly man on suspicion of killing daughter in Hong Kong’s third murder case in 2 weeks
- The suspect, 72, allegedly strangled his daughter to death at the pair’s flat in Hoi Fu Court
- A police source says the daughter suffered from mental illness for more than five years, and would often beat her father
Topic | Crime
