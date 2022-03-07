Hong Kong police clear the streets in Sham Shui Po after facing off with protesters on August 25, 2019. Photo: Edmond So
Hong Kong protests: judge jails 4 men for up to 6 months over stand-off at police station in 2019
- A fifth co-defendant was spared jail time because of his youth, and was sentenced to correctional training instead
- The illegal protest in question followed an approved procession from Kwai Chung to Tsuen Wan on August 25 that descended into chaos
Topic | Hong Kong protests
