A 31-year-old man could face life in jail after a jury found him guilty of orchestrating a failed plot to murder a former flight attendant. Photo: Warton Li
Hong Kong tutor found guilty by jury of plotting to murder flight attendant, faces potential life in prison
- The court heard Stephen So, 31, hired two 18-year-olds in a conspiracy to kill a former flight attendant following a dispute over money
- So told the court he was producing a crime movie with the firearms found in his possession
Topic | Hong Kong courts
