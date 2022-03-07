A 31-year-old man could face life in jail after a jury found him guilty of orchestrating a failed plot to murder a former flight attendant. Photo: Warton Li
Hong Kong tutor found guilty by jury of plotting to murder flight attendant, faces potential life in prison

  • The court heard Stephen So, 31, hired two 18-year-olds in a conspiracy to kill a former flight attendant following a dispute over money
  • So told the court he was producing a crime movie with the firearms found in his possession

Brian Wong

Updated: 9:18pm, 7 Mar, 2022

