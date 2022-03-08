Winnie Yu leaves the High Court after being granted bail last July. Photo: Edmond So
National security law: Hong Kong activist arrested on suspicion of violating bail conditions with online comments
- Winnie Yu was released on bail last July after being charged with conspiracy to subvert state power over an unofficial primary election
- Hospital clerk’s release came with stringent conditions, including an order to refrain from all acts and speeches that could endanger national security
Winnie Yu leaves the High Court after being granted bail last July. Photo: Edmond So