Riot police attempt to clear the area and make arrests during an anti-government protest in Tuen Mun on October 01, 2019. Photo: Xiaomei Chen
Hong Kong /  Law and Crime

Hong Kong protests: man jailed for 4 years over role in National Day riot in 2019

  • Barber’s assistant Yip Ho-hin was sentenced on three charges: rioting, assaulting a police officer and possessing an instrument fit for unlawful purposes
  • He was found to have rushed a group of police officers as part of a bid by protesters to free a detained woman

Topic |   Hong Kong protests
Brian Wong

Updated: 3:07pm, 8 Mar, 2022

