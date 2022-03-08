A 15-year-old boy was subdued by three plain-clothes police officers during a scuffle on Sunday. Photo: Youtube
Hong Kong plain-clothes police arrest teen over scuffle with officers at basketball court after he was caught breaching social-distancing rules
- Boy, 15, was arrested on suspicion of assaulting two officers in the incident which took place in Wong Tai Sin
- He was also fined HK$5,000 for breaching social-distancing rules
Topic | Crime
A 15-year-old boy was subdued by three plain-clothes police officers during a scuffle on Sunday. Photo: Youtube