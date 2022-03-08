A 15-year-old boy was subdued by three plain-clothes police officers during a scuffle on Sunday. Photo: Youtube
A 15-year-old boy was subdued by three plain-clothes police officers during a scuffle on Sunday. Photo: Youtube
Crime
Hong Kong /  Law and Crime

Hong Kong plain-clothes police arrest teen over scuffle with officers at basketball court after he was caught breaching social-distancing rules

  • Boy, 15, was arrested on suspicion of assaulting two officers in the incident which took place in Wong Tai Sin
  • He was also fined HK$5,000 for breaching social-distancing rules

Topic |   Crime
Clifford Lo
Clifford Lo

Updated: 5:59pm, 8 Mar, 2022

Why you can trust SCMP
A 15-year-old boy was subdued by three plain-clothes police officers during a scuffle on Sunday. Photo: Youtube
A 15-year-old boy was subdued by three plain-clothes police officers during a scuffle on Sunday. Photo: Youtube
READ FULL ARTICLE