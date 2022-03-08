Winnie Yu was sent back to jail to await a subversion trial after a magistrate found she had breached bail conditions. Photo: Edmond So
National security law: Hong Kong hospital worker sent back to jail after breaching bail conditions

  • Winnie Yu, 34, is among the 47 opposition figures facing subversion charges over an unofficial primary election in 2020
  • The hospital clerk was detained when she reported back to Sha Tin Police Station on Monday following a complaint lodged to the force

Brian Wong

Updated: 7:45pm, 8 Mar, 2022

Winnie Yu was sent back to jail to await a subversion trial after a magistrate found she had breached bail conditions. Photo: Edmond So
