Hong Kong police have arrested three men accused of undermining the city’s anti-pandemic efforts. Photo: Warton Li
Hong Kong police arrest 3 men accused of undermining anti-Covid efforts, 1 suspect said to have incited bomb threats
- One of the suspects, 28, has been accused of deliberately leaving behind used tissues at different places while he was infected with the virus
- Another suspect, 27, was suspected of inciting others to bomb testing facilities and attack staff members
Topic | Crime
