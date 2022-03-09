Doctor Mak Wan-ling has lost an appeal against her manslaughter conviction over a fatal beauty treatment she administered in 2012. Photo: Winson Wong
Hong Kong doctor jailed for killing woman in beauty treatment mishap loses appeal against conviction
- The doctor had appealed on the grounds that the original trial judge had prejudiced her case with unfair instructions to the jury
- However, a panel of judges ruled the instructions were ‘entirely fair’, and that the jury was correct in finding her guilty
Topic | Hong Kong courts
Doctor Mak Wan-ling has lost an appeal against her manslaughter conviction over a fatal beauty treatment she administered in 2012. Photo: Winson Wong