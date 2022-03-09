Doctor Mak Wan-ling has lost an appeal against her manslaughter conviction over a fatal beauty treatment she administered in 2012. Photo: Winson Wong
Doctor Mak Wan-ling has lost an appeal against her manslaughter conviction over a fatal beauty treatment she administered in 2012. Photo: Winson Wong
Hong Kong /  Law and Crime

Hong Kong doctor jailed for killing woman in beauty treatment mishap loses appeal against conviction

  • The doctor had appealed on the grounds that the original trial judge had prejudiced her case with unfair instructions to the jury
  • However, a panel of judges ruled the instructions were ‘entirely fair’, and that the jury was correct in finding her guilty

Topic |   Hong Kong courts
Brian Wong

Updated: 3:10pm, 9 Mar, 2022

Why you can trust SCMP
Doctor Mak Wan-ling has lost an appeal against her manslaughter conviction over a fatal beauty treatment she administered in 2012. Photo: Winson Wong
Doctor Mak Wan-ling has lost an appeal against her manslaughter conviction over a fatal beauty treatment she administered in 2012. Photo: Winson Wong
READ FULL ARTICLE