A former part-time RTHK reporter has been cleared of charges relating to carrying toy guns and a walkie-talkie near Hong Kong Police College last year. Photo: Xiaomei Chen
Former RTHK reporter cleared of charges relating to carrying toy guns and walkie-talkie near Hong Kong Police College
- Police found Hung Ka-wing, 22, was carrying air pistols and a walkie-talkie when he was stopped for an identity check at Ocean Park MTR station last year
- Hung was acquitted of the charges after providing documentary proof that the props were used in the production of a 30-minute science fiction film
Topic | Hong Kong courts
A former part-time RTHK reporter has been cleared of charges relating to carrying toy guns and a walkie-talkie near Hong Kong Police College last year. Photo: Xiaomei Chen