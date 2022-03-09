A former part-time RTHK reporter has been cleared of charges relating to carrying toy guns and a walkie-talkie near Hong Kong Police College last year. Photo: Xiaomei Chen
Former RTHK reporter cleared of charges relating to carrying toy guns and walkie-talkie near Hong Kong Police College

  • Police found Hung Ka-wing, 22, was carrying air pistols and a walkie-talkie when he was stopped for an identity check at Ocean Park MTR station last year
  • Hung was acquitted of the charges after providing documentary proof that the props were used in the production of a 30-minute science fiction film

Brian Wong

Updated: 7:47pm, 9 Mar, 2022

