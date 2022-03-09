Chak Wing-sze, 21, returned to the High Court on Wednesday for sentencing. Photo: Warton Li
Hong Kong woman jailed for 6½ years for possession of pistols, ammunition linked to failed murder plot
- Chak Wing-sze, 21, returned to the High Court on Wednesday for sentencing of crimes she said she committed under the influence of her peers when she was 17
- The judge expressed sympathy for the accused, saying she was ‘clearly manipulated’ by her former partner
