Chak Wing-sze, 21, returned to the High Court on Wednesday for sentencing. Photo: Warton Li
Chak Wing-sze, 21, returned to the High Court on Wednesday for sentencing. Photo: Warton Li
Law
Hong Kong /  Law and Crime

Hong Kong woman jailed for 6½ years for possession of pistols, ammunition linked to failed murder plot

  • Chak Wing-sze, 21, returned to the High Court on Wednesday for sentencing of crimes she said she committed under the influence of her peers when she was 17
  • The judge expressed sympathy for the accused, saying she was ‘clearly manipulated’ by her former partner

Topic |   Law
Brian Wong

Updated: 8:06pm, 9 Mar, 2022

Why you can trust SCMP
Chak Wing-sze, 21, returned to the High Court on Wednesday for sentencing. Photo: Warton Li
Chak Wing-sze, 21, returned to the High Court on Wednesday for sentencing. Photo: Warton Li
READ FULL ARTICLE