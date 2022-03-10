Thick clouds of smoke billow from a fire that broke out along a roadside in Kwai Chung on Thursday. Photo: Handout
8 fire engines called in to deal with blaze near major Hong Kong shipping terminal
- An investigation found that some styrofoam boxes and other items caught fire along a roadside in Kwai Chung, with the blaze spreading to nearby trees
- The fire generated dense clouds of smoke visible all the way from Kennedy Town, across Victoria Harbour
Thick clouds of smoke billow from a fire that broke out along a roadside in Kwai Chung on Thursday. Photo: Handout