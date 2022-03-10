The elderly victim, 70, is in critical condition after sustaining injuries to his eye and head. Photo: Facebook
The elderly victim, 70, is in critical condition after sustaining injuries to his eye and head. Photo: Facebook
‘Dangerous’ suspect in violent attack at Hong Kong shopping centre still at large as police continue search

  • The elderly victim, 70, is in critical condition after sustaining injuries to his eye and head
  • The attack happened on the third floor of Pacific Place in Admiralty at 8.13pm on Wednesday

Clifford Lo
Updated: 5:58pm, 10 Mar, 2022

