The suspect targeted a takeaway shop on Tak Tai Path in Kwai Chung on Wednesday, threatening a worker with a box cutter. Photo: Facebook
Hong Kong police arrest suspect over bungled robbery with box cutter at takeaway food store
- Suspect, 35, is also linked with three other hold-ups in which about HK$2,500 was stolen from two convenience stores and a petrol station, police say
- Would-be robber fled on foot after shop worker, 60, ignored his threats with box cutter and went to kitchen to get a meat cleaver
Topic | Crime in Hong Kong
The suspect targeted a takeaway shop on Tak Tai Path in Kwai Chung on Wednesday, threatening a worker with a box cutter. Photo: Facebook