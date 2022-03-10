The suspect targeted a takeaway shop on Tak Tai Path in Kwai Chung on Wednesday, threatening a worker with a box cutter. Photo: Facebook
Hong Kong police arrest suspect over bungled robbery with box cutter at takeaway food store

  • Suspect, 35, is also linked with three other hold-ups in which about HK$2,500 was stolen from two convenience stores and a petrol station, police say
  • Would-be robber fled on foot after shop worker, 60, ignored his threats with box cutter and went to kitchen to get a meat cleaver

Clifford Lo
Updated: 8:05pm, 10 Mar, 2022

