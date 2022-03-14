Police were called to a Hong Kong beach after a discarded sex doll wrapped in plastic was mistaken for a human body. Photo: Handout
Passer-by calls police after mistaking sex doll for human body at Hong Kong beach

  • Officers were sent to a refuse collection depot on Big Wave Bay Road after receiving a report of a suspected human body wrapped in a black plastic bag on Monday
  • Online footage shows police unwrapping the object and finding a ‘human-like plastic toy’

Clifford Lo
Updated: 3:48pm, 14 Mar, 2022

