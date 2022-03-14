Headquarters of Hong Kong Society for the Protection of Children in Mong Kok. Photo: Edmond So
Suspect from scandal-hit Hong Kong child protection group placed on wanted list by police after fleeing city
- Police source says childcare worker at facility in Mong Kok ‘left for Australia in January’ after officers began arresting suspects in toddler abuse scandal
- Another suspect set to be arrested this week, currently self-isolating after catching Covid-19, insider adds
Topic | Crime
Headquarters of Hong Kong Society for the Protection of Children in Mong Kok. Photo: Edmond So