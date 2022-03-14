A minibus burns after crashing into the pillar of a flyover near Maritime Square in Tsing Yi on Monday. Photo: Facebook
Hong Kong minibus bursts into flames after crashing into flyover pillar near shopping centre
- Green minibus caught fire near Maritime Square in Tsing Yi, soon after driver and passengers were evacuated, according to police
- Four people suffer minor injuries, with two of them taken to hospital for treatment
