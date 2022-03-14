A Hong Kong civil servant was found guilty of molesting his domestic helper. Photo: Dickson Lee
Hong Kong government worker faces 3 years in jail for molesting domestic helper
- Bar Ting-ming, 56, convicted at West Kowloon Court of 13 counts of indecent assault
- Court heard victim, who was in her 20s, left home country of Indonesia in January last year to earn living in Hong Kong
Topic | Hong Kong courts
A Hong Kong civil servant was found guilty of molesting his domestic helper. Photo: Dickson Lee