A Hong Kong civil servant was found guilty of molesting his domestic helper. Photo: Dickson Lee
Hong Kong government worker faces 3 years in jail for molesting domestic helper

  • Bar Ting-ming, 56, convicted at West Kowloon Court of 13 counts of indecent assault
  • Court heard victim, who was in her 20s, left home country of Indonesia in January last year to earn living in Hong Kong

Topic |   Hong Kong courts
Brian Wong

Updated: 7:22pm, 14 Mar, 2022

