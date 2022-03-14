Benedict Rogers, co-founder and chief executive of Hong Kong Watch. Photo: Hong Kong Watch
Overseas NGO accused of breaching Hong Kong national security law, told to shut down website

  • Hong Kong Watch, based in UK, posted a notice from city’s Security Bureau warning of ‘further action’ to be taken if NGO continued to violate law
  • Police proceeded to demand the shutdown of its website within 72 hours of issuing the notice on March 10

Jess Ma
Updated: 11:17pm, 14 Mar, 2022

