Police have arrested one suspect in connection with a knife attack at a Hong Kong bakery, while two others are still at large. Photo: Warton Li
Crime
Hong Kong /  Law and Crime

Police arrest 1 man over predawn knife attack at Hong Kong bakery, 2 others still at large

  • A police source said the victim arrived at work on Tuesday morning to find three men inside the bakery, with two of them slashing him with knives before fleeing
  • Police arrested one suspect about 8km away after an off-duty officer spotted him and another man attempting to torch a car believed to have been used as a getaway vehicle

Topic |   Crime
Clifford Lo
Clifford Lo

Updated: 2:27pm, 15 Mar, 2022

