Police have arrested one suspect in connection with a knife attack at a Hong Kong bakery, while two others are still at large. Photo: Warton Li
Police arrest 1 man over predawn knife attack at Hong Kong bakery, 2 others still at large
- A police source said the victim arrived at work on Tuesday morning to find three men inside the bakery, with two of them slashing him with knives before fleeing
- Police arrested one suspect about 8km away after an off-duty officer spotted him and another man attempting to torch a car believed to have been used as a getaway vehicle
Topic | Crime
Police have arrested one suspect in connection with a knife attack at a Hong Kong bakery, while two others are still at large. Photo: Warton Li