Hong Kong police have arrested two men on suspicion of leaving posts on social media urging Covid-19 patients to spread the virus. Photo: Warton Li
Hong Kong police arrest 2 men on suspicion of online call to spread the coronavirus

  • Two suspects, aged 22 and 31, detained for exposing others to risk of infection after they allegedly encouraged Covid-19 patients to spread virus in social media posts
  • One of the suspects went out to eat at restaurants while infected and exposed others to risk of contracting virus, according to police

Clifford Lo
Updated: 6:18pm, 15 Mar, 2022

