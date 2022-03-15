Four Hong Kong police officers have been arrested for allegedly having sex with an underage girl they met through a dating app. Photo: Warton Li
‘Furious’ police chief may summarily fire 4 officers arrested on suspicion of sex with Hong Kong girl, 15

  • Four constables, aged 26 to 27, were arrested on Tuesday afternoon before reporting for duty, according to source
  • The 15-year-old girl was said to have met the four separately through a dating app last year

Christy Leung
Updated: 8:30pm, 15 Mar, 2022

