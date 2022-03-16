A cargo ship captain was cleared of fraud at Kwun Tong Court on Tuesday. Photo: Nora Tam
Hong Kong court clears captain of Singapore-flagged cargo vessel of fraud over false Covid-19 declaration
- Magistrate rules there is insufficient evidence the captain intended to con Hong Kong authorities out of free Covid-19 care by concealing his crew’s health status
- Making a false declaration when applying to enter port is not a crime in and of itself, he adds
Topic | Hong Kong courts
